Rollins (ROL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Rollins, Inc. ROL is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Jan 27, before the bell.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the third quarter of 2020. Rollins beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

Acquisitions, customer growth and pricing are likely to have driven the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter, offsetting impacts of coronavirus-led general reduction in demand for services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $527.2 million, indicating 4.2% year-over-year growth. Rollins’ revenues were up 4.9% year over year in the third quarter of 2020.

The bottom line is likely to have been positively impacted by continued routing and scheduling efficiencies. With the consensus mark pegged at 11 cents, earnings are expected to stay flat year over year. Earnings improved 18.2% year over year in the third quarter of 2020.

Rollins, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Rollins, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Rollins, Inc. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Rollins this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Rollins has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

