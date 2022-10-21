Rollins (ROL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Rollins, Inc. ROL is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters while matching twice and missing the same once, delivering an earnings surprise of 0.54%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The company’s top line, in the to-be-reported quarter, is expected to have benefited from strength in commercial, residential and termite and ancillary services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $713.6 million, indicating 9.7% year-over-year growth.

The bottom line is likely to have been positively impacted by operating performance, the consensus mark for which is pegged at 21 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.5%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Rollins this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Rollins has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Rollins, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Rollins, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Rollins, Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Gartner, Inc. IT has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Gartner has an expected revenue growth rate of 13.7% and 10.3% for the current and the next year, respectively. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.3%, on average.

Trane Technologies plc TT has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Trane Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.3% for the current year. TT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.9%, on average.

Riot Blockchain RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +125.49% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

Riot has an expected revenue growth rate of 41.2% for the current year and 69.1% for the next year.

