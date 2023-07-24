Rollins (ROL) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Rollins, Inc. ROL is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 26, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, with an average surprise of 5.5%.

Q2 Expectations

In the to-be-reported quarter, the company’s top line is expected to have benefited from strength in commercial, residential and termite completions, bait monitoring and renewal services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $803.6 million, indicating 12.6% year-over-year growth.

The company’s bottom line is expected to have been positively impacted by revenue growth and strong operating performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted EPS is pegged at 23 cents, indicating an increase of 15% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ROL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ROL has an Earnings ESP of +4.35% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Aptiv APTV currently has an Earnings ESP of +12.88% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings on Aug 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.01 per share, up more than 100% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.7 billion, up 15.8% from the figure reported a year ago. APTV had an average negative surprise of 8.1% in the previous four quarters.

Avis Budget CAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.46% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Jul 31.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $9.78 per share, down 38.6% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.19 billion, down 1.6% from the prior-year figure. CAR had an average surprise of 65.2% in the previous four quarters.

S&P Global SPGI currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.58% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is set to report its second-quarter results on Jul 27.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $3.11 per share, up 10.7% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.06 billion, up 2.3% from the prior-year reported figure. SPGI had an average surprise of 3.1% in the previous four quarters.

