Rollins (ROL) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Rollins, Inc. ROL is scheduled to report second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 29, before the bell.

The company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the first quarter of 2020. The average trailing four-quarter surprise is a negative 3.3%.

Q2 Expectations

Acquisitions, organic growth and pricing are likely to have driven the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter, offsetting impacts of coronavirus-led general reduction in demand for services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $541.4 million, indicating 3.3% year-over-year growth. Rollins’ revenues were up 13.7% year over year in the first quarter of 2020.

Rollins, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Rollins, Inc. revenue-ttm | Rollins, Inc. Quote

The bottom line is likely to have been negatively impacted by expenses related to Clark acquisition, increased purchase of PPE kits for employees, and equipment and supplies required for the disinfectant service VitalClean. With the consensus mark pegged at 17 cents, earnings are expected to decline 19.1% year over year. Earnings declined 7.1% year over year in the first quarter of 2020.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Rollins this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Rollin has an Earnings ESP of +3.85% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to beat on second-quarter 2020 earnings.

Republic Services RSG has an Earnings ESP of +6.49% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Aptiv APTV has an Earnings ESP of +7.02% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Waste Connections WCN has an Earnings ESP of +6.29% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.