Rollins (ROL) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Rollins, Inc. ROL is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 resultson Jul 27, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while matching and missing the same once each, delivering an earnings surprise of 3.3%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The company’s top line, in the to-be-reported quarter, is expected to have benefited from strength in commercial pest control, residential pest control, and termite and ancillary services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $688 million, indicating 7.8% year-over-year growth.

The bottom line is likely to have been positively impacted by operating performance, the consensus mark for which is pegged at 20 cents, flat with the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Rollins this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Rollins has an Earnings ESP of -5.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Rollins, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Rollins, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Rollins, Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their earnings this season:

Automatic Data Processing ADP has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and a Zacks Rank #3.

ADP has an expected earnings growth rate of 16% for the current year. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average.

Booz Allen Hamilton BAH has an Earnings ESP of +4.41% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Booz Allen has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.3% for the current year. BAH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.5%, on average.

Avis Budget Group CAR has an Earnings ESP of +22.33% and is Zacks #2 Ranked.

Avis Budget has an expected earnings growth rate of 74.4% for the current year. CAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102%, on average.

