Rollins (ROL) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Rollins, Inc. ROL is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 24 after the bell.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and matched twice, with an average surprise of 5.6%.

Q1 Expectations

In the to-be-reported quarter, the company’s top line is expected to have benefited from strength in commercial, residential and termite and ancillary services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $727.2 million, indicating 10.5% year-over-year growth.

The company’s bottom line is expected to have been positively impacted by revenue growth and strong operating performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted EPS is pegged at 20 cents, indicating an increase of 11.1% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ROL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ROL has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

TransUnion TRU: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $977.5 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 4%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 81 cents per share, suggesting a 1.3% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. TRU beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 5.1%.

TRU currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.13% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare results on Apr 25.

Republic Services RSG: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.9 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.2%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.4 per share, suggesting a 10.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. RSG beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.8%.

RSG currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare results on Apr 30.

