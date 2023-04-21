Rollins (ROL) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Rollins, Inc. ROL is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26, after the bell.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.9%.

Q2 Expectations

In the to-be-reported quarter, the company’s top line is expected to have benefited from strength in commercial pest control, residential pest control, and termite and ancillary services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $640.2 million, indicating 8.4% year-over-year growth.

The company’s bottom line is expected to have been positively impacted by revenue growth and a strong operating performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted EPS is pegged at 17 cents, indicating a year-over-year increase of 3.3%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ROL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ROL has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Charles River Associates CRAI currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.44% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.35 per share, suggesting a 11.8% decline from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $152.6 million, indicating a 2.8% rise from the figure reported a year ago. CRAI had an average surprise of 19.8% in the previous four quarters.

Waste Management WM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.79% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.27 per share, suggesting a 1.6% decline from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.84 billion, implying 3.9% growth from the prior-year reported figure. WM had an average surprise of 4.7% in the previous four quarters.

