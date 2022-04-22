Rollins (ROL) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Rollins, Inc. ROL is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, while matching and missing the same once each, delivering an earnings surprise of 8.4%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The company’s top line, in the to-be-reported quarter, is expected to have benefited from strength in commercial pest control, residential pest control, and termite and ancillary services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $580.1 million, indicating 8.3% year-over-year growth.

The bottom line is likely to have been positively impacted by operating performance, the consensus mark for which is pegged at 14 cents, flat with the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Rollins this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Rollins has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Rollins, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Rollins, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Rollins, Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their first-quarter 2022 earnings:

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Cross Country Healthcare delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average. CCRN’s shares have jumped 64.2% in the past year.

Huron Consulting HURN has an Earnings ESP of +38.3% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Huron delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.4%, on average. HURN’s shares have declined 0.8% in the past year.

FLEETCOR Technologies FLT has an Earnings ESP of +1.4% and a Zacks Rank #3.

FLEETCOR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average. FLT’s shares have declined 10.2% in the past year.

