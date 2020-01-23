Rollins (ROL) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Rollins, Inc. ROL is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Jan 29, before the bell.

The company’s earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the third quarter of 2019. The trailing four-quarter surprise is a negative 3.1%, on average.

Shares of the company have lost 1.8% over the past year, compared with the 1.3% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Q4 Expectations

Acquisitions, growth in customers and pricing are likely to have driven the company’s top line in the quarter under review. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $504 million, indicating 13% year-over-year growth. Rollins’ revenues increased 14.1% year over year in the third quarter of 2019.

The bottom line is expected to have benefited from improved efficiency in routing and scheduling technology. The consensus mark for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 17 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.3%. Earnings increased 4.8% year over year in the third quarter of 2019.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Rollins this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Rollins has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on fourth-quarter 2019 earnings:

Waste Management WM has an Earnings ESP of +4.43% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to report results on Feb 13. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

S&P Global SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +1.04% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to report results on Feb 6.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release results on Feb 13.

