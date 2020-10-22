Rollins (ROL) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Rollins, Inc. ROL is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 28, before the bell.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the second quarter of 2020. The average trailing four-quarter surprise is 5.6%.

Expectations This Time Around

Acquisitions, customer growth and pricing are likely to have driven the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter, offsetting impacts of coronavirus-led general reduction in demand for services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $574.7 million, indicating 3.3% year-over-year growth. Rollins’ revenues were up 5.6% year over year in the second quarter of 2020.

The bottom line is likely to have been positively impacted by continued enhancements in routing and scheduling initiatives. With the consensus mark pegged at 23 cents, earnings are expected to increase 4.6% year over year. Earnings improved 9.5% year over year in the second quarter of 2020.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Rollins this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Rollins has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Aptiv APTV has an Earnings ESP of +15.51% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Booz Allen Hamilton BAH has an Earnings ESP of +3.64% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Waste Connections WCN has an Earnings ESP of +0.32% and a Zacks Rank #3.

