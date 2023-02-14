Rollins (ROL) to Announce Q4 Earnings. What to Expect?

Rollins, Inc. ROL is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15, after the market close.

The company has had a decent earnings surprise history, outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters and matching the estimate in the other two quarters. The company has an average earning surprise history of 4.29%

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is 16 cents which has been kept constant for the last 30 days.

Rollins, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Rollins, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Rollins, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $657.57 million, indicating an increase of 9.53% from the year-ago actual figure. This expected increase in revenue can be associated with the improving residential and commercial pest control scenario. The company also expects to see an improvement in the termite business as well.

The company’s bottom line is expected to have been positively impacted by the fuel usage mechanisms in operation, which are intended to reduce fuel expenses. With an improving supply-chain situation, the company expects a better inflow of vehicles.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of the bottom line is pegged at 16 cents which is 14.29% more than the year-over-year figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ROL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Gartner has an Earnings ESP of -1.54% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Besides ROL, here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on their fourth-quarter 2022 earnings.

Republic Services (RSG) currently has a Zacks Rank of 2 and a positive earnings ESP of 7.50%. The fourth quarter results are scheduled on Feb 15 after the market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RSG’s bottom line is currently pegged at $1.02 per common stock which is kept constant for the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is $3.46 billion, up 17.21% from the year-ago reported figure. The company has an average earning surprise of 8.04%. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TuSimple TSPcurrently has a Zacks Rank of 3 and a positive earnings ESP of 10.17%. The fourth-quarter results are scheduled on Feb 15.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss of 59 cents has not been revised in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of the revenue is $2.13 million up by 3.95% reported in the previous year. TSP has an average surprise rate of 10.62% in the previous four quarters.

GFL Environmental GFL currently has a Zacks Rank of 3 and a positive earnings ESP of 15%. The fourth-quarter results are scheduled on Feb 21.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents up by 16.67% was reported a year ago. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of the revenue is $1.31 billion, 6.91% more than the figure reported in the previous year. GFL has an average surprise rate of 203.2% in the previous four quarters.

