Rollins (ROL) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Rollins, Inc. ROL is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 24, after market close.

ROL has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and matched thrice, with an average surprise of 4.2%.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $890.7 million, suggesting 8.5% growth on a year-over-year basis. Improved commercial, residential, and termite and ancillary services revenues are expected to have benefited the company’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

Our estimate for Residential revenues is pegged at $401.9 million, indicating 4.2% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Commercial revenues are anticipated to increase 9.1% year over year to $283.7 million. We expect revenues from Termite Completions, Bait Monitoring & Renewals to be pegged at $187.7 million, suggesting a 12.5% growth on a year-over-year basis. Franchise revenues are estimated at $4.6 million, indicating growth of 6.6% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted EPS is pegged at 27 cents, implying an increase of 17.4% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. A rise in revenues across the segments and strong margins are anticipated to have benefited the bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ROL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ROL has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.

S&P Global SPGI: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.4 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.1%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $3.6 per share, suggesting a 15.4% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. SPGI beat the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters, missed in one and matched in one, with an average surprise of 3.4%.

SPGI currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.96% and flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is scheduled to declare results on Jul 30.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zeta Global ZETA: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $212.3 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 23.5%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 10 cents per share, suggesting a 100% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. ZETA beat the consensus estimate in one of the past four quarters, missed in one and matched twice, with a negative average surprise of 16.5%.

ZETA currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.94% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare results on Jul 31.

