Rollins (ROL) Raises Paid Time Off Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Rollins, Inc. ROL yesterday announced that it has increased Paid Time Off (PTO) for all full-time and part-time employees across the company who are affected by coronavirus.

The company is now offeringup to 80 hours of PTO to full-time employees and 40 hours to part-time employees for emergency leave for eligible needs. This is to give employees time to take care of their family members who are suffering from COVID-19 or are being quarantined under suspicion.

Gary W. Rollins, vice chairman and chief executive officer of Rollins stated, "As we have long said, our employees are our most valuable asset, and our highest priority is the safety and well-being of these valued associates and our clients."

The company has also announced that its business has been deemed as an essential service by the Department of Homeland Security and so its brands will remain open during this uncertain period.

Notably, Rollins’ wholly-owned subsidiary Orkin has launched a disinfection service called Orkin VitalClean.

Orkin stated that the disinfectant used in the service is Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered and labeled for use against a wide range of pathogens including the causative agents of coronavirus (particularly feline coronavirus and canine coronavirus), swine flu and avian flu.

Judy Black, vice president of Quality Assurance and Technical Services, Rollins stated that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved the disinfectant for EPA’s fast-track review for specific use against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

We observe that Rollins shares have decreased 18.2% over the past year, compared with the 31.6% fall of the industry it belongs to.

