Rollins' (ROL) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
Rollins, Inc.’s ROL fourth-quarter 2019 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same.
Adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share missed the consensus mark by 5.9%, remaining flat year over year. Revenues of $506 million marginally beat the consensus mark of $504 million and improved 13.8% year over year.
For full-year 2019, adjusted earnings climbed 1.4% to 73 cents per share. Revenues increased 10.6% to $2 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of earnings of $7.03 per share on revenues of $46.9 billion.
Other Details
Income before income taxes of $72 million increased slightly year over year. Net income of $50.8 million decreased 3.6% year over year. Sales, general and administrative expenses of $154.8 million were up 14% year over year.
Rollins exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $94.3 million compared with $104.4 million in the prior quarter. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $279 million.
We observe that shares of the company have gained 1.4% over the past year against no movement for the industry it belongs to in the said time frame.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Rollins carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Waste Management WM, S&P Global SPGI and Fidelity National Information Services FIS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rate for Waste Management, S&P Global and Fidelity National Information Services is estimated at 8.2%, 10% and 8.9%, respectively.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Click to get this free report
S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Rollins, Inc. (ROL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Waste Management, Inc. (WM): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.