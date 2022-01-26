Rollins' (ROL) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Rollins, Inc. ROL reported mixed fourth-quarter 2021 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 1 penny from non-recurring items) of 14 cents per share meet the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased 7.7% year over year. Revenues of $600.3 million beat the consensus mark by 3.3% and improved 11.9% year over year.

Rollins, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rollins, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rollins, Inc. Quote

Other Quarterly Details

Organic revenues of $584.4 million declined 8.3% sequentially. Organic revenues on a constant exchange rate were $579.5 million, fell 8.7% sequentially.

Adjusted EBITDA of $122.2 million increased 11.2% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.4% declined 10 basis points (bps) year over year.

Rollins exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $105.3 million compared with the prior quarter’s $117.7 million. The long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $136.3 million compared with $49.3 million at the end of the prior quarter.

The company generated $96.1 million of cash from operating activities while capital expenditures were $7.2 million. Free cash flow was $88.9 million in the quarter.

Currently, Rollins carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some Upcoming Releases

Service providers like Waste Connections WCN, Waste Management WM and Republic Services RSG will report their fourth-quarter 2021 numbers soon.

Waste Connections will release results on Feb 16. The company’s shares have gained 20.1% in the past year.

Waste Management will report quarterly numbers on Feb 2. The company’s shares appreciated 29.1% in a year’s time.

Republic Services will report results on Feb 10. RSG has gained 34% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.