Rollins (ROL) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Rollins, Inc. ROL reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results.

Adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3% and increased 21.4% year over year. Revenues of $661.4 million beat the consensus mark by a slight margin and improved 10.2% year over year. Organic revenues of $641.6 million increased 6.9% year over year.

Rollins’ shares have gained 14.4% in the past year compared with the 13.4% rise of the industry it belongs to.

Rollins, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rollins, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rollins, Inc. Quote

Other Quarterly Details

Adjusted EBITDA of $145.9 million increased 19.5% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.1% increased 180 basis points year over year.

Rollins exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $95.3 million compared with the prior quarter’s $121.9 million. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $39.9 million compared with $109.9 million at the end of the prior quarter.

The company generated $123.4 million of cash from operating activities in the quarter and the capital expenditure was $7.7 million. Free cash flow was $115.7 million.

Currently, Rollins carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Performances of Some of Other Business Services Companies

Robert Half International Inc. RHI reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.

RHI’s quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2023 results.

ADP’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% and grew 19% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $4.4 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3% and improved 9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. BAH reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $1.07 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9% and increased 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH’s total revenues of $2.3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4% and increased 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.