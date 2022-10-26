Rollins' (ROL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase YoY

Rollins, Inc. ROL reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results.

Adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10% and increased 15.8% year over year. Revenues of $729.7 million beat the consensus mark by 2.3% and improved 12.2% year over year. Organic revenues of $706 million increased 8.6% year over year.

Rollins’ shares have gained 5.1 % year to date compared with the 3% rise of the industry it belongs to.

Other Quarterly Details

Adjusted EBITDA of $169.9 million increased 12.6% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.3% increased 10 basis points (bps) year over year.

Rollins exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $121.9 million compared with the prior quarter’s $221 million. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $109.9 million compared with $219.9 million at the end of the prior quarter.

The company generated $127.7 million of cash from operating activities in the quarter and invested $60.8 million in acquisitions. It paid $49.2 million as dividends.

Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported stellar third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both its earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

EFX’s adjusted earnings of $1.73 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5% but decreased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.24 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2.3% and improved 1.8% year over year.

Omnicom OMC also reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results.

OMC’s earnings of $1.77 per share beat the consensus mark by 7.9% and increased 7.3% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 3% and increased slightly year over year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies IPG reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. The bottom line has been constant on a year-over-year basis.

IPG’s net revenues of $2.3 billion beat the consensus estimate by 0.3% but declined 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $2.64 billion increased 3.8% year over year.



