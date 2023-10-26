Rollins' (ROL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Rollins, Inc. ROL reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2023 results.

Adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7% and increased 27.3% year over year. Revenues of $840.4 million beat the consensus mark by 1.5% and improved 15.2% year over year. Organic revenues of $790.5 million increased 8.4% year over year.

Rollins’ performance in the quarter was positively impacted by a healthy demand environment for its services. Management said that the company remains well-positioned for organic as well as inorganic growth. Rollins’ acquisitions pipeline remained strong in the quarter.

Rollins’ shares have lost 16.3% in the past year against the 15.9% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Rollins, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rollins, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rollins, Inc. Quote

Quarter Details

Residential revenues increased 19.7% year over year to $404.3 million and beat our estimate of $370.5 million. Commercial revenues increased 11.8% year over year to $272.2 million but missed our estimate of $277.5 million. Termite and ancillary revenues increased 11% year over year to $155.1 million but missed our estimate of $164.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $208.5 million increased 22.7% year over year. This compares to our expectation of an adjusted EBITDA of $182.4 million, up 7.4% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.8% increased 150 basis points (bps) year over year compared with our expectation of an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.2%, down 110 bps year over year.

Rollins exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $142.2 million compared with the prior quarter’s $154.7 million. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $596.6 million compared with $337.5 million at the end of the prior quarter.

The company generated $147 million of cash from operating activities in the quarter and capital expenditure was $7 million. Free cash flow came in at $141 million. The company generated $127.4 million in cash from operating activities and paid dividends worth $64 million in the quarter.

Currently, Rollins carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s IPG third-quarter 2023 earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IPG’s adjusted earnings were 70 cents per share, which lagged the consensus estimate by 6.7% but increased 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $2.31 billion missed the consensus estimate by 3.3%. In the year-ago quarter, IPG’s net revenues were $2.3 billion. Total revenues of $2.68 billion increased 1.5% year over year.

Equifax Inc. EFX reported lower-than-expected third-quarter 2023 results. Adjusted earnings (excluding 45 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.76 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1% but increasing 1.7% from the year-ago figure.

EFX’s total revenues of $1.32 billion missed the consensus estimate by 0.7% and increased 6% from the year-ago figure on a reported basis and 6.5% on a local-currency basis.

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported impressive third-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 exceeded the consensus mark by 1% and increased 20% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.62 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.53% and increased 8.2% year over year.

FI’s organic revenue growth was 12% in the quarter, driven by 20% and 6% growth in the Acceptance and Payments segments, respectively.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.