Rollins' (ROL) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Beat

Rollins, Inc.’s ROL second-quarter 2022 earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues surpassed the same.

Adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share stayed flat year over year. Revenues of $714 million beat the consensus mark by 3.8% and improved 11.9% year over year. Organic revenues of $693.6 million increased 8.7% year over year.

Rollins’ shares have gained 6.2% year to date compared with a 3.7% rise in the industry it belongs to.

Other Quarterly Details

Residential revenues of $325.1 million increased 11% year over year on a reported basis and 7% organically. Commercial revenues of $234.5 million increased 11.2% year over year on a reported basis and 9.3% organically. Termite revenues of $146.8 million increased 15% year over year on a reported basis and 11.2% organically.

Adjusted EBITDA of $159.2 million increased 1.2% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.3% declined 235 basis points (bps) year over year.

Rollins exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $221 million compared with the prior quarter’s $258.3 million. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $219.9 million compared with $280.8 million at the end of the prior quarter.

The company generated $127.3 million of cash from operating activities in the reported quarter while capital expenditures were $7.9 million. Free cash flow was $119.4 million in the quarter.

Currently, Rollins carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Rollins, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rollins, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rollins, Inc. Quote

Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat estimates but revenues missed the same.

EFX’s adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3% and improved 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.32 billion missed the consensus estimate marginally but improved 6.6% year over year.

IQVIA Holdings IQV reported solid second-quarter 2022 results, wherein its earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IQV’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.44 beat the consensus mark by 2.1% and improved 15% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.54 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.2% and increased 3% year over year.

Omnicom Group OMC reported impressive second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

OMC’s earnings of $1.68 per share beat the consensus mark by 7.7% and increased 15.1% year over year, driven by a strong margin performance. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.4% but declined slightly year over year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.