Rollins (ROL) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Rollins (ROL) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 13.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.1 billion, increasing 9.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Rollins metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Residential' reaching $494.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Termite and ancillary' will reach $240.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Commercial' will likely reach $351.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

Rollins shares have witnessed a change of +0.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ROL is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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