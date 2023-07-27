Rollins (ROL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Rollins (NYSE: ROL)

Q2 2023 Earnings Call

8:30 a.m. ET

The presentation and press release are available on our Investor Relations website. The company's earnings release discusses the business outlook and contains certain forward-looking statements. These particular forward-looking statements and all other statements that have been made on this call exclude including historical facts, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from any statement we make today. Please refer to yesterday's press release and the company's SEC filings, including the Risk Factors section of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31st, 2022.

More information and the risk factors could cause actual results to differ. On the line with me today and speaking are Jerry Gahlhoff Jr., president, and chief executive officer; John Wilson, vice chairman; Ken Krause, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer. Management will make some opening remarks, and then we'll open the line for your questions. John, would you like to begin?

John Wilson -- Vice Chairman

Yes. Thank you, Joe, and good morning. We appreciate all of you joining us today for our second quarter 2023earnings call We posted very strong revenue and earnings growth for both our second quarter and first six months of 2023.

We continued to deliver solid performance across most all of our brands and achieved healthy levels of customer growth. Or turn the call over to Jerry, I want to comment briefly on the results of our recent acquisition of Fox pest control. We closed on the Fox acquisition in April just prior to the ramp-up of their selling season and they have performed exceptionally well as they achieve solid growth in the first quarter of our ownership. In addition, we have been pleased with their earnings contribution as they achieved over $2 million of GAAP earnings in the first quarter of ownership.

This is inclusive of a $1 million charge associated with our earnout of the deal. Our transition with Fox has gone quite well and we expect we're excited to have their great team in the Fox brand as part of Rollins. Now let me turn the call over to Jerry, who will provide more details on our quarter.

Jerry Gahlhoff -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Thank you, John. Good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to report that Rollins delivered another good quarter of growth and profitability, reflecting consistent execution of our operating strategies and continuous improvement in our business. Our financial performance for the second quarter was highlighted by an increase in revenue of approximately 15% to $821 million.

I'm very pleased to report that we continue to see organic growth of approximately 8 %. Further, this reflects a solid performance across all major service lines. Commercial pest control rose approximately 11 %, residential increased over 18 % and Termite was up approximately 14 % this quarter. Revenue performance in the quarter was healthy, although a little uneven due to pest seasonality.

On a month-to-month basis, organic growth was very robust at 10 % in May before slowing a bit in June. We were back on a good trajectory now in July in line with what we saw in May. Importantly, our frontline team member staffing levels are better than we've seen in several years and that is providing us with an opportunity to capitalize on demand for our services. I'm also quite pleased with the progress we're making thus far with the Fox Pest control acquisition, the second largest acquisition in the history of our company.

Taking a closer look, the integration of Fox has gone smoothly over the past few months. The Fox teams are executing and doing very well. The transaction was accretive to our second-quarter earnings. This continues to be an exciting, highly complementary addition and we believe the revenue growth achieved this quarter is reflective of the team's focus on execution.

The team at Fox was not distracted by the shift in ownership to Rollins and was focused on their customers and growing their business, making for a smooth transition as a key tenant of our acquisition integration strategy. And our collective teams were diligent about not disrupting these efforts of our front-line team members post close. I'd like to express my thanks to the Fox team and all our teammates that have worked hard to make this happen and we're very excited about the growth opportunities ahead for the Fox brand. Next, we continue to have an enhanced capital structure and a robust acquisition pipeline as we're actively evaluating acquisition opportunities both domestically and internationally.

As I've highlighted in the past, acquisitions are an important component in helping us expand our market position while also complementing efforts to accelerate recurring organic growth. We remain disciplined in evaluating M&A opportunities and feel very good about our continued ability to invest in strategic acquisitions while delivering strong organic growth across the business. Another important part of our culture is our dedication to continuous improvement. As you've heard us discuss previously, we're constantly looking to improve our service levels and operating efficiencies.

As a result, we continue to see opportunities for margin expansion as we move forward and execute our strategy. We are currently evaluating several streamlining efforts. Ken will provide more detail and address the margins in the quarter shortly. In addition to the unrelenting focus on productivity and improving our margin profile, we're also more strongly focused on safety.

Our experience was disappointing in this area in Q2 as we continue to see higher settlements associated primarily with auto accidents. This was a $0.01 per share drag on earnings this quarter versus a year ago. We have ramped up efforts to significantly reduce automobile accidents moving forward. Our drivers now utilize an app that begins monitoring driving behaviors once our vehicle is in motion.

This app detects unsafe driving maneuvers such as acceleration, braking, distractions, and speed and then converts these data into an industry accepted Fico driving score from 100 to 850. With 850 being the best. The data indicate that drivers scores below 710% are 30% more likely to have a collision than those with higher scores. We're working hard in the field to increase driver safety awareness and get these scores up by coaching and training those with lower scores while recognizing and rewarding those that score the highest.

We believe these efforts will help us keep people safe and mitigate negative potential financial impact to our business? On the investment side, we proactively increased customer acquisition-related efforts during the second quarter and strategically invested more heavily on advertising spend when compared with the same quarter a year ago and sequentially versus the first quarter of 2023. While these costs were a $0.01 drag on second-quarter earnings, we saw meaningful opportunities to go after and acquire new customers during the start of the busier spring and summer seasons. Given that approximately 80 % of our business is recurring, I want to emphasize that the opportunity for us to attract potential new customers is very important and is a strategic investment over the long term. To date, we're extremely pleased with our targeted marketing and advertising efforts, which we believe is reflected in our strong organic growth performance for the quarter.

And we expect this momentum to continue into the third quarter of 2023. Next, we continue to focus on modernizing our business or capital structure and our organization. As you may recall, in February, we enhanced our capital structure by refinancing our revolver, increasing it from 175,000,000 in two banks up to 1,000,000,000 in eight banks providing us with investment grade flexibility. More recently, our approximately $1.5 billion universal shelf facility was declared effective by the SEC.

This facility provides additional financial capital and flexibility to the company and Ken will share some additional details on this in a moment. Operationally, we're committed to developing great talent and investing in our teams. Hiring has been healthy and we've put a lot of energy into onboarding the right people in both the support functions and the customer-facing side of our business. As we look ahead to the improvement opportunity in front of us, we're focused on upgrading and realigning key areas in our home office support functions.

You've heard us talk about opportunities in this area and we are evaluating several initiatives that we -- as we start the second half of 2023. We believe that driving this type of change will provide opportunities to accelerate our growth goals and enable our home office to become a better, more efficient provider of shared services to our front-line operations. Our modernization efforts are progressing well, but we're not done yet and we look forward to sharing additional developments on this front later in closing. Before I turn the call over to Ken, we were pleased about where our business stands today.

We're well-positioned for the remainder of the year and remain focused on robust organic growth, delivering healthy incremental margins and continuing to attract, hire and retain top talent across the business. I'll now turn the call over to Ken.

Ken Krause -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Thanks, Jerry, and good morning, everyone. The second quarter reflects strong execution by the Rawlins team. Let me begin with a few highlights. First, we delivered strong revenue growth of approximately 15% year over year.

We saw good growth across each of our service offerings, organic revenue was up approximately 8% in the quarter and to finish the first half. Acquisitions drove the other 7% of the total revenue growth in the quarter, the integration of the Fox acquisition is progressing well and we have a growing sense of optimism around this recent investment. Second, our gross margins were healthy, exceeding 53% this quarter. We were positive on the price-cost equation and saw good performance across several key.

Cost categories and adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.3 % was pressured primarily by higher insurance premiums and casualty loss developments on for legacy auto cases. Our GAAP earnings were $0.22 per share and excluding certain expenses related to the Fox acquisition, adjusted earnings were $0.23 per share. And last but not least, we delivered approximately 16% improvement in operating cash flow, while free cash flow was up approximately 18% versus the same period a year ago. Let's look at the quarterly results in a little bit more detail.

Quarterly revenue was $821 million, up 15 % on a reported basis. Currencies reduced revenue growth by 30 basis points as the Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar weakened relative to the U.S. dollar. Turning to profitability, we realized a 40 basis point improvement in gross margin, gross profit margin where we saw good performance on gross profit as pricing more than offset inflationary pressures.

We continue to see the benefit of a more consistent pricing discipline across all our brands this year. Looking at our four major buckets of service, cost, people, fleet materials and supplies, and insurance and claims, we saw improvements in margins associated with materials and supplies as well as fleet costs. While insurance and claims were a headwind, People costs were also somewhat favorable to margins even as we added a significant level of pest control and termite control technicians to support strong demand trends. As Jerry said earlier, staffing levels for our frontline team members are the best they've been in years.

This timing sets up well as we see strong customer demand. To start the third quarter SG&A costs as a percentage of revenue increased by 30 basis points in the quarter. Feeling back the SG&A layers a bit more, people cost, advertising and selling costs along with insurance and claims make up the bulk of our SG&A spend. We saw headwinds the margins from higher insurance and automobile-related claim costs.

As previously mentioned, there were -- there were settlement developments on a few auto claims cases this quarter and we're seeing higher costs in general for auto insurance and related claims due to inflationary pressures. We continue to invest heavily in advertising efforts in the quarter and that has helped us go after and capture healthy levels of growth. As I mentioned earlier, we had non-GAAP adjustments this quarter for Fox acquisition-related items. These totaled approximately $5 million on a pre-tax basis and were related to purchase accounting amortization and the fair value of contingent consideration on this material acquisition.

GAAP operating income was $155 million, up almost 15 % year over year. Adjusted operating income was $160 million, up almost 19 % versus the prior year. EBITDA was $182 million, up over 14% year over year and EBITDA margin was a healthy 22.2%. Our adjusted EBITDA was $183 million, up over 15% and representing a 22.3 % margin.

And for the first half, EBITDA margins were just under 22 %. It is good to see EBITDA compounding at 16 % in the first half. As I have consistently indicated, I like to look at the business using incremental margins or meaning what percentage of every additional dollar of revenue growth is converted to EBITDA on an as reported basis, We generated incremental margins in line with our overall EBITDA margin. However, excluding the headwinds I mentioned from insurance and auto claim developments and the additional costs associated with the earnout on our recent acquisition, incremental margins were accretive to our margin profile.

Quarterly GAAP net income was $110 million or $0.22 per share, increasing from $0.21 per share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted net income was $114 million or $0.23 per share. The effective tax rate was 27% in the quarter, up 200 basis points versus the prior year, driven by higher foreign income taxes. We expect the rate to normalize at approximately 26% over the second half of this year.

Turning to cash flow and the balance sheet, quarterly free cash flow remained very strong. We generated $141 million of free cash flow on $110 million of earnings. Quarterly free cash flow increased by almost 18 % and is compounding at just under 18% in the first six months of this year. Cash flow conversion, the percent of income that was converted to cash was also a bright spot coming in well above 100%.

We made acquisitions totaling $312 million and we paid 64 million in dividends. Debt remains negligible and debt to EBITDA is well below one times on a gross level. We continue to be active in pursuing additional tuck-in acquisitions and remain very well-positioned to continue to maintain a balanced capital allocation strategy. As Jerry mentioned previously, we are excited about the strategic growth opportunities that Fox provides.

So far the Fox team and business have exceeded our expectations from a growth perspective and we see continued opportunity and momentum in their door-to-door model. A quick update on financial details. In April, we shared our expectations that Fox would add between $90 and $100 million of revenue and $18 and to $22 million of EBITDA to our 2023 results. We now expect to deliver financial performance at the high end of both of those ranges.

We continue to make progress on a number of general financial housekeeping items that will help position us best as we continue to grow our business. Of note, We filed a shelf with the SEC on June 3rd. This filing allows for up to $1.5 billion of primary securities. And while we have no immediate need for this capital, it provides flexibility for long-term fixed-rate financing and other options that complement the bank revolver that we put in place earlier this year.

Additionally, the shelf allows the company to work proactively with the family should they decide to divest a portion of their holdings at some point in the future. In summary, our performance this quarter continues to demonstrate the strength of our business model and the engagement level of our team. We remain focused on providing our customers with the best customer experience and driving growth organically and through disciplined acquisitions. With that, I'll turn the call back over to Jerry.

Jerry Gahlhoff -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Thank you, Ken. We're happy to take any questions at this time.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Josh Chan with UBS. Please proceed with your question.

Josh Chan -- UBS -- Analyst

Hi, Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions morning.

Jerry Gahlhoff -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Morning.

Josh Chan -- UBS -- Analyst

Good morning. I wanted to ask about the comments that you made regarding the trends in May and June and July. What do you make of the fluctuation and I guess you know based on that how do you see the trends going forward?

Jerry Gahlhoff -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Yeah. The quarter -- this is Jerry. The quarter was a little different than we've seen in the past as if you'll recall back in April at our call with everyone, we talked about April was off to a really strong start and it was in April, finish strong. May was good as well and then we saw a pretty significant shift in and some of the demand especially in the back half of June where it just slid.

We've since gotten some of the -- the data from Google on Google Search query data that showed there was a pretty significant decline in the back half of June. And that's really what drove the volume down overall in the quarter. But then when we right when the -- we got near the end of June, the very beginning of July get close to the 4th of July, it really popped. It just came back again, I think the temperatures rose considerably and -- and the -- the number of unique visitors to our website just in the first couple of weeks in July improved by over 18% year over year.

So it was, it was a little weird. Normally you see that kind of seasonality earlier in the quarter, not later, but it was a little different than we've ever seen in the past.

Josh Chan -- UBS -- Analyst

OK. That's really helpful color and that makes sense. And then I guess my follow up, you also mentioned advertising increasing certainly makes sense to invest in that given your business model. I was just wondering what causes you to ramp up or down the advertising spend, curious what you saw in Q2 that made you decide to do more advertising versus less?

Jerry Gahlhoff -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Well, when we started, you know we had good signs in April that the environment was good and plus we were staffed for it. So when you're better staffed and you've got the people to service the customers and get the new customers coming in the door, that's when it's there to take you there to take advantage of it. And you know in our -- in our business and you look at the fiscal year, we're selling recurring revenue there earlier in the year you get it the more revenue you get. And so we just thought the conditions were right and I think that's worked out well for us as -- as evidenced by the organic growth levels that we saw in the quarter.

Ken Krause -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

That's a great commentary, Jerry. Josh, just one additional item with respect to advertising. If you go back and you look at our results, say for the fourth quarter of last year, we were conscientious in disclosing that advertising was down. And so -- so what you saw was during the winter season during the fourth quarter, advertising was certainly lower because the demand levels are generally lower.

But as you go throughout the year, you generally will see a ramping of the advertising in Q2 and Q3 before it starts to recede a bit in Q4. So I think we'll continue to follow that same trajectory when we think about demand season for our business.

Josh Chan -- UBS -- Analyst

All right. Thanks. Thanks, Jerry and Ken. Congrats on the good quarter.

Jerry Gahlhoff -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Luke McFadden with William Blair. Please proceed with your question.

Luke McFadden -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

Thank you, guys. Luke McFadden on for Tim Mulrooney. I'm curious with inflation beginning to ease as you're above average pricing out, any effect on new customer growth or retention? In other words, are you seeing any pushback or pricing from customers on pricing from customers And how should investors think about pricing more broadly as you head into the second half of this year? Thanks.

Jerry Gahlhoff -- President and Chief Operating Officer

I would say we've had a little more pushback than we've had in prior years, but nothing that's insurmountable. It's still early to truly judge. You know, as we go through the year and get further into the year, we'll look closer at our -- our rollback data and exclusion data to really get an effect of what happened and whether or not customers canceled over it. We'll have all our metrics as we move through the year.

I would say it hasn't -- it hasn't been a significant issue for us thus far this year. The questions as you move through the year, we watch that further depending on the economic environment. We'll have to moderate that. We can -- we'll -- you know, our -- our plan is to evaluate pricing toward the latter part of this year once all the data are in and we'll go from there as we think about a future futuristic.

Ken Krause -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Yeah. That's correct. And -- but I do also want to add that we -- we continue to believe that our services are essential. We do believe that there's definitely value, in our pricing model and -- but -- but we are conscientious of price and what impact that has in our customer base.

And so we'll continue to monitor that. We'll continue to monitor economic trends, but we won't lose sight of the essential value of our services. So stay tuned on that. But that's I think how we think about it.

Luke McFadden -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

Great. And if I can follow up just with one more maybe on gross margins here, looks like gross margins were up 40 basis points year over year in the second quarter. You know, we know Fox has pretty high gross margins just given the nature of that business. How much of that gross margin expansion do you think could be attributed to the contribution from -- from Fox? And can you touch on the other factors just helping to drive that gross margin expansion in the second quarter? I know you mentioned it in your prepared remarks, but any -- any further commentary there would be helpful.

Thanks again.

Ken Krause -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Yeah. It's Ken. Luke and I'll take that question. You're exactly right.

The Fox acquisition is a very valuable acquisition and the gross margin reflects the value of their business model. It is a creative to the overall margin profile of Rollins, but it only contributed about $39 million of revenue in the quarter. So it's not that meaningful, it did have a positive impact on the gross margin, but we also saw positive impact across our organic business primarily through better leveraging a fleet cost, better leveraging of people costs, and materials and supplies. You know, it's interesting when I step back and I look at the fleet costs, you would expect fleet costs to improve with gasoline prices.

But the thing I think people are missing at times is the fact that used car prices aren't as attractive. So when we turn in leased vehicles or when we sell leased vehicles, we're not seeing as much of a gain as we did last year at this time. So, so we're seeing good improvement in our organic business despite that headwind. And we also are seeing improvement associated with the Fox acquisition coming through our gross profit margin.

Luke McFadden -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

Thanks again, guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Stephanie Moore with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Unknown speaker

Hey. This is [Inaudible] on for Stephanie Moore. So you talked about productivity initiatives. So just wanted to get an idea of what investments that you're making the company become a little more productive?

Ken Krause -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Yeah. I would -- I would add or I would -- I would say to that point, we like most other companies have a list of a number of opportunities that we continue to evaluate across the restructuring area. We're looking at all areas of the business and as Jerry had talked about as well as myself, continuous improvement is a big focus of our -- of our -- of our company. And so when we look at, for example, our home office, we are continuing to look at ways we can enhance and improve the Home Office, but we're also looking more broadly across the business.

So I can't give you one specific initiative, but it's really across all of our footprint that we're really evaluating opportunities to improve the business from a productivity perspective.

Unknown speaker

Thank you. And then just on the residential deceleration, looks like really slowed down and sequentially on year over year. So if you can give us any puts and takes on revenue growth ratio, organic growth and how should we think about ratio of growth looking forward to the back half of the year? Thank you.

Jerry Gahlhoff -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Yeah. When we look at -- when we look back at the quarter and compare it to other recent quarters, we look at it as though June was a bit of an anomaly. June was a really weird month that affected that. We were in April and May organic growth was in that double-digit range that we were expecting and then in June kind of threw us for a loop with what -- what -- what went on there.

So you know, we've started the quarter out back on track with more in line with what we expected and we, you know, don't see any signs. Of course, you don't have a crystal ball, but certainly, we'll make every attempt to continue to drive higher levels of -- on the organic residential growth side.

Unknown speaker

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jason Haas with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

Jason Haas -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Hey. Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. Just following up on that monthly sales cadence, it sounds like maybe it was some cold spring weather maybe push themselves out into July. I'm curious in prior years where you've had a cold spring, do you see the business shift, you know, into July and maybe even further into August and September? Just trying to think about that 10 % organic growth number you started in July and if there's anything to be cognizant of in terms of the competitors, whether they get easier and harder through the quarter and August and September?

Jerry Gahlhoff -- President and Chief Operating Officer

You know as we again you think about seasonality and this is why I say this last quarter was different because normally when we talk about cooler spring and cooler early summer that's usually happening in March and April and usually it hits. So you know, this quarter it was just -- it was really different than one I say we've we've seen in many, many years. Now is that to say there's some pent-up demand. We certainly have seen that in July where once once temperatures got to -- I know a few weeks ago we were in California, Ken, and when we arrived that day in the middle of the day, it was like 75 degrees.

But then by the -- by the weekend, it was 110 degrees in northern California and the phones were ringing off the hook. So it was very -- we had some very unseasonably cool weather in June which is -- is kind of an anomaly. So um, you know, I don't know what else to say about that.

Ken Krause -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Yeah. It's -- it's just adding on there, weather always has an impact across the business. What really helps us to is those warm evenings when evenings stay above a certain level, the low temperature doesn't get too low. And so when you -- when you see that, you certainly have a benefit in the business.

And so it certainly does continue to have a nice positive impact in the business. As we think about comparables, I don't see anything year over year that has a huge impact on comparables from a -- from a whether or from a revenue performance perspective, Jason. But we feel, as we said in our -- in our prepared comments, we feel very good about how we're positioned to deliver a strong second half and in 2023.

Jason Haas -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

That's great. And then for a follow-up, I was going to ask on the incremental EBITDA margins. I know you said previously and we're seeing it play out that the plan was to invest more in some customer acquisition costs. So you're a little bit below the 30 % target this quarter.

Is that a fair framework? I think you're in the low 20 % range or so this quarter? Is that a fair assumption to use for the near term or do you think in the next few quarters you can get back to that 30 % level that you target?

Ken Krause -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

So it's interesting, Jason. If you look at the LTM number as of June 30th, the LTM incremental margin is 29.3%. So it's almost 30%. That's up strongly from the prior year.

And so when we look over a long period of time, a 12-month period, we're certainly trending at those levels that we talked about this one quarter. You know what we saw in the -- in the second quarter, you might see it a bit in the third quarter in U.S. you're investing, it's time to invest. It's time to go after and acquire those customers that you're going to keep for years to come.

And so you see EBITDA or incrementals may be weighed down a little bit by that? But the fact that the incrementals were accretive to our actual margin profile provides me a sense of optimism. We're in an investment period and we're actually still seeing incrementals that are accretive to our EBITDA margin. That's a good thing to see. And so we're hopeful that that will continue as we go into the third quarter.

But our goal long term is that 30 % incremental margin profile, there's -- there's no reason this business shouldn't get to those levels based upon the pricing that we get based upon the -- the essential nature of our services based upon our customer experience that our service technicians and our associates are providing our customers. And so we feel good about that incremental margin target longer term.

Jason Haas -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Great to hear. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our next question comes from the line of John Mazzoni with Wells Fargo Securities. Please proceed with your.

John Mazzoni -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

Hey. Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe just following up on this insurance issue, I think you believe you mentioned four claims in the quarter and about a 40 basis point drag.

Could you maybe just quantify if there's any other kind of legacy settlements in the pipeline that could hit in the future quarters? And also, how should we think about higher insurance costs as we move through the year? Should they maybe step down as the driver safety improves Or are higher insurance costs more of a function of just the environment we're currently in?

Ken Krause -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Yeah. First and foremost, what I would say is our accruals at June 30th are complete and accurate and so when we look at the liability associated for example with auto claims. We feel like it's complete. We do know that things change and so as facts as circumstances change, estimates change and that's what we would do as we move forward.

You really started to see this tick up last year. In the third quarter, we had around $10 million of claims that came through that settlements came through, you know, and it's interesting when you look at what happened during COVID claims have certainly they certainly trended down quite a bit. Courts closed a bit, settlement activity went down and then coming out of COVID you start to start to ramp. We're hopeful that that that we'll see that turned down as we go into the future, but you're just not sure what's going to happen on that front.

What you can do however is focus on the controllables and what Jerry had talked about in his comments was focusing in on putting systems and processes and the focus behind behavioral based safety into the business that will mitigate these exposures as we move forward. And so we're doing just that and we're hopeful that that activity will have a positive impact on -- on our experience in this -- our unfortunate experience in this area.

John Mazzoni -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

Got it. Great caller. Thank you. And maybe also just following up on this investment period, could you just quantify the kind of return on ad spend or maybe even at a high level just your kind of customer acquisition cost ads kind of either digital or linear? We've seen kind of a lower TV upfront market and potentially others pulling back.

So could that be potential upside if you can get these kind of ad dollars and your customer acquisition costs down?

Ken Krause -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

What I would say and I would ask you to comment too was if I look at our organic growth profile and I compare it to our overall market growth, you know our organic growth as we said in our prepared commentary is roughly 8% The markets. What we expect the markets to be growing at are much below 8%. So when we think about the organic growth profile and we think about the share that we are gaining in our markets, we feel good about the return levels knowing that incremental margins can be around that 30 % and a customer might stay with us for three, five, or even seven years? So we feel really good about the returns that we're getting on those ad dollars.

Jerry Gahlhoff -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Yeah, I mean you just factor in the lifetime value of a customer and what that -- what that customer means to us over the long term is worthy spends. And we do a very good job of -- of monitoring cost of customer acquisition, cost of lead. And we're very comfortable with what we're spending to, to generate that long-term recurring revenue stream.

John Mazzoni -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

Great. Thanks again.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of [Inaudible] with Stifel. Please proceed with your question.

Unknown speaker

Hi. Good morning. This is [Inaudible] from Stifel filling in for Michael Hoffman today. Thank you for taking my questions.

So just going through your cash flow, you had a very strong free cash flow conversion in two q. Were there any specific factors that influence this in the period And would you expect the conversion to be lower in the second half?

Ken Krause -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

When we look at the cash flow conversion, we're really happy with the performance that we saw in Q two, but also the first half of the year. You know our focus is to continue to drive compounding of free cash flow in that mid-teen range. And the fact that we saw free cash flow compound at roughly 17% to 18% in the quarter, it provides us a sense of optimism heading into the future. I don't know that we're ready to increase our expectations in the 18% or 20% compounding of cash flow.

But if we can continue to see compounding of cash flow in that 14% to 15% or so, which is in line with what we've compounded cash flow at over the last 20 or so years, we -- I think we would be happy with that performance. Nothing really jumps off the page at me in terms of what's driving cash flow improvement in the quarter. I know the Fox business has a bit of a different business model when you look at the door-to-door side. And so payables stepped up a little bit with respect to -- to that business model that actually had a positive impact on cash flow.

But overall, we feel we feel good about cash flow and we feel good about the generation of cash that we're seeing.

Unknown speaker

Thank you. Just a follow-up, your largest customer mentioned that the deal valuations have come down as private equity is paying less for deals. Are you seeing similar trend and does this drive like an outsized year of deals excluding the Fox acquisition?

Jerry Gahlhoff -- President and Chief Operating Officer

I'm not sure I've completely heard or understood the question. Were you asking more about the space and what -- what we're seeing from a -- from a just --

Unknown speaker

Overall sort of what multiples are being paid for acquisitions or lower now That's what they're seeing and if you're seeing a sort of similar type of trend and with this sort of means you do more M&A than usual.

Jerry Gahlhoff -- President and Chief Operating Officer

I wouldn't necessarily say it's come down significantly. I've seen some deals that have transacted at pretty high valuations early this year. Um, I would say there's also been some, maybe some deals out there that haven't -- haven't made it to closing at. So, um, it seems to be -- it's still a pretty rich environment.

I may have softened a little bit, Ken, that's our -- we measure that pretty closely and kind of watch all of our transactions. I don't necessarily think -- think it means we're going to go more aggressive or try to bite off more than we can chew. We will always remain disciplined about picking the right, the right acquisitions, the companies with the right culture, the people that care about the business and have the right type of fit for Rollins. And you know that no matter what the valuation is, that's -- that's the biggest thing we look, that's where we start.

Ken, what would you add?

Ken Krause -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Yeah. The only thing I would add is, is I mean we can speak about our experience and our experiences is we've been investing at very healthy multiples, not necessarily aggressive levels. We are getting deals at fair values. But you know it's interesting.

The one thing that certainly has an impact on M&A markets is interest rates and as interest rates tick up, ultimately some buyers value businesses at a much lower level, you just can't get there with certain levels of interest rates. So, so that certainly has potentially an impact on -- on the M & A environment. But what Jerry said is spot on. We're going to continue to focus on buying good businesses, paying fair values and businesses that align with our culture and our focus and value their team members value their brands.

That's the kind of business we want to bring into the fold and we feel like we got that with Fox.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Ollie Davies with Redburn Partners. So proceed with your question.

Ollie Davies -- Redburn Partners -- Analyst

Yeah. Good morning. On the residential side, can you just talk about the split of organic growth between kind of cross-selling into the existing customer base and your ability to add new customers given the macro environment?

Ken Krause -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

The focus on cross sale, the focus on ancillary is a key part of the strategy. We don't necessarily provide the detail growth levels for ancillary or for cross-sell or multiple services with any one customer. But all I can tell you is, is we're seeing really good growth from a number of different services. Like for example, you might have an individual that signs up for pest control and they're adding mosquito because mosquito demand is incredibly strong or you might see a termite customer or another pest control customer that is signing up for crawlspace work or installation work.

And so we're still seeing continued good demand for those ancillary and additional services across the business.

Ollie Davies -- Redburn Partners -- Analyst

Great. Thanks. And then as a follow up on the commercial obviously remains very strong well, the sort of typical types of commercial venues that you're adding at the moment. And do you think this can continue given, I guess, the kind of historical volume growth that commercial delivered before the pandemic?

Jerry Gahlhoff -- President and Chief Operating Officer

We haven't seen any slowdown in our ability to sell and bring on new commercial customers. We are more focused on certain verticals that we really like to sell, sell into logistics, healthcare, hospitality, things along those lines where we try to be pretty, pretty fairly disciplined about the customers that we're really proactively targeting. But we have a very effective sales force, we've continued to invest in that sales force and ramp up those sales efforts and we feel very positively about the future of the commercial business.

Ollie Davies -- Redburn Partners -- Analyst

Great. Thanks.

Jerry Gahlhoff -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Thank you.

Operator

And we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session and I'll now turn the call back over to management for closing remarks.

Jerry Gahlhoff -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Thank you everyone for joining us today. We appreciate your interest in our company and we look forward to updating you on the third-quarterearnings callin October. Thanks again.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

