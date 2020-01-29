Rollins' (ROL) Misses on Q4 Earnings, Beats on Revenues

Rollins, Inc.’s ROL reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings per share of 16 cents (on an adjusted basis) which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. Earnings stayed flat year over year basis.

How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?

Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rollins’ fourth-quarter 2019 earnings remained unchanged at 17 cents over the past 30 days.

The company’s earnings history has not been impressive. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters with an average negative beat of 3.1%.

Revenues Higher Than Expected

Rollins recorded total revenues of $506 million which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $504 million. Also, revenues compared favorably with the year-ago figure.

Key Stats to Note: Rollins exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $94.3 million compared with $104.4 million in the prior quarter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Rollins has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) but that could change following the company’s earnings report which was just released. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

