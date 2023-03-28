Rollins (ROL) Gains 5% in a Month: What's Behind the Rally?

Rollins, Inc. ROL has gained 5% in the past month, outperforming 2.4% growth of the industry it belongs to and the 0.8% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Reasons Behind the Rally

The demand environment for this leading pest and termite-control service provider remains in good shape, driven by decent construction activity. The company is benefiting from strength in all its business lines. Revenues increased 10.2% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2022, with all its business lines — residential, commercial and termite — registering growth.

Acquisitions are significant catalysts for Rollins’ business development, and are helping the company expand its global brand recognition and geographical footprint, along with boosting its revenues. Notably, Rollins completed 31 acquisitions in 2022, 39 in 2021, 31 in 2020, 30 in 2019 and 38 in 2018.

Rollins believes in returning capital through dividends. Consistent dividend payment underscores the company's commitment to shareholders and underlines its confidence in business. The company paid out dividends of $211.6 million, $208.7 million and $160.5 million in 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Rollins currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors interested in the Zacks Business Services sector can also consider other top-ranked stocks like Omnicom Group OMC, ICF International ICFI and Gartner, Inc. IT.

For first-quarter 2023, OMC’s earnings are expected to witness a slight increase over the year-ago reported figure to $1.4. The company’s earnings are expected to grow 3.5% on a year-over-year basis in 2023.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.40, which has been revised downward by 1.4% in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for the year stands at $7.17 per share. This has been revised 13.5% upward in the past 60 days. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

For first-quarter 2023, ICFI’s earnings are expected to increase 7.6% from the year-ago reported figure to $1.41. The company’s earnings are expected to grow 9.2% on a year-over-year basis in 2023.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.41, which has been revised upward by 6.2% in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for the full year stands at $6.3 per share. This has been revised 7.3% upward in the past 60 days. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IT’s first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.04, which has been revised upward by 3.6% in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for the year is $9.49 per share. This has been revised upward by 1.2% in the past 60 days. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

