Rollins (ROL) Gains 21% in 3 Months: What's Behind the Rally?

Rollins, Inc. ROL has had an impressive run over the past three months. The stock has gained 21.1%, outperforming the 17.3% growth of the industry it belongs to and 8.8% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Healthy Demand, Dividend Payouts are Key Positives

Rollinsis committed to shareholder returns, which makes it a reliable source for investors to compound wealth over the long term.The companypaid dividends of $211.6 million, $208.7 million and $160.5 million in 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

The demand environment for this leading pest and termite control services provider is currently good across all its business lines. Revenues increased 15.2% year over year in the third quarter of 2023. Business lines — residential, commercial and termite — registered 19.7%, 11.8% and 11% growth, respectively.

Rollins, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Rollins, Inc. revenue-ttm | Rollins, Inc. Quote

Rollins has developed its operating platform in a way that increases cross-selling opportunities and cost efficiency and facilitates swift customer service delivery. The company’s real-time service tracking and customer Internet communication technologies have increased its competitive advantage.

Its proprietary Branch Operating Support System facilitates service tracking and payment processing for technicians. It provides virtual route management tools to increase route efficiency across the network, enabling cost reduction and increasing customer retention through quick response service.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

ROL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Here are some better-ranked stocks from the broader Business Service sector.

Gartner IT:TheZacks Consensus Estimate for Gartner’s 2023 revenues indicates 7.9% growth from the year-ago figure. Its earnings are expected to decline 1.9% year over year. The company beat the consensus estimate in each of the four quarters, with the average surprise being 34.4%.

IT sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Broadridge Financial Solutions BR:The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadridge’s fiscal 2024 revenues indicates 7.7% growth from the year-ago figure. Its earnings are expected to grow 10.1% year over year. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched once, with the average surprise being 5.4%.

BR currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.