Rollins (ROL) Gains 13% in 6 Months: What's Behind the Rally?

Rollins, Inc. ROL has gained 13.2% in the past six months, outperforming the 12.5% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Reasons Behind the Rally

The demand environment for this leading pest and termite control services provider remains in good shape, driven by strong construction activity. Revenues increased 14.9% year over year in the second quarter of 2023, with all its business lines — residential, commercial and termite — registering growth.

Rollins, Inc. Price

Rollins, Inc. price | Rollins, Inc. Quote

Rollins has developed its operating platform in a way that it increases cross-selling opportunities and cost efficiency, and facilitates swift customer service delivery. The company’s real-time service tracking and customer Internet communication technologies have increased its competitive advantage.

Its proprietary Branch Operating Support System facilitates service tracking and payment processing for technicians and provides virtual route management tools to increase route efficiency across the network, enabling cost reduction and increasing customer retention through quick response service.

Acquisitions are a significant catalyst for Rollins’ business development and are helping the company expand its global brand recognition and geographical footprint, along with boosting its revenues. Notably, Rollins completed 31 acquisitions in 2022, 39 in 2021 and 31 in 2020.

Rollins believes in returning capital through dividends. Consistent dividend payment underscores the company's commitment to shareholders and underlines its confidence in business. It paid dividends of $211.6 million, $208.7 million and $160.5 million in 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Rollins currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The following better-ranked stocks from the Business Services sector are worth consideration:

DocuSign DOCU beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the four trailing quarters, with an earnings surprise of 25.6%. The current consensus estimate for revenues indicates an 8.1% increase from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.52 per share, indicating 24.1% year-over-year growth. DOCU currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CRA International CRAI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters and missed on two instances, the earnings surprise being 5.1%. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates a 6.6% increase from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $5.49 per share, indicating a 7.6% year-over-year decline. CRAI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present.

ABM Industries ABM beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the four trailing quarters, with an earnings surprise of 2.64%. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates a 3.5% increase from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.51 per share, indicating a 4.1% year-over-year decline. ABM has a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Charles River Associates (CRAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DocuSign (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.