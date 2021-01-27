Rollins' (ROL) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q4

Rollins, Inc. ROL reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 results.

Adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as the year-ago figure by 18.2%. Revenues of $536.3 million beat the consensus mark by 1.7% and improved 6% year-over-year. Residential revenues recorded 11% year over year growth.

Notably, Rollins’ shares have gained 53.3% over the past year, outperforming the 42.7% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Other Quarterly Details

Earnings before income taxes ("EBIT") of $86.9 million increased 20.7% year over year. EBIT margin of 16.2% improved 197 basis points (bps) year over year.

Net income of $62.6 million increased 23.4% year over year. Net income margin of 11.7% improved 164 bps year over year. Sales, general and administrative expenses of $159.1 million increased 2.8% year over year.

Rollins, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rollins, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rollins, Inc. Quote

Rollins exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $98.5 million compared with the prior quarter’s $95.4 million. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $185.8 million compared with $154.4 million at the end of the prior quarter.

Currently, Rollins carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are keenly awaiting fourth-quarter 2020 earnings reports of key players like Waste Connections WCN, Waste Management WM and Republic Services RSG. While Waste Connections will release earnings on Feb 17, Waste Management and Republic Services will report the same on Feb 18 and Feb 22, respectively.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year. These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Waste Management, Inc. (WM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Rollins, Inc. (ROL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.