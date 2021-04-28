Rollins' (ROL) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q1

Rollins, Inc. ROL reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2021 results.

Adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.3% and the year-ago figure by 55.6%. Revenues of $535.6 million beat the consensus mark by 3.5% and improved 9.8% year over year. Residential revenues recorded 14.9% year-over-year growth with termite surging 12.2%.

Notably, Rollins’ stock has gained 32.5% over the past year, outperforming the 14.3% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Other Quarterly Details

Earnings before income taxes ("EBIT") of $119.9 million increased more than 100% year over year. EBIT margin of 22.4% improved 1103 basis points (bps) year over year.

Net income of $92.6 million increased more than 100% year over year. Net income margin of 17.3% improved 840 bps year over year. Sales, general and administrative expenses of $162.2 million increased 2.8% year over year.

Rollins exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $117.3 million compared with the prior quarter’s $98.5 million. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $96.3 million compared with $185.8 million at the end of the prior quarter.

Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.6% and improved on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.21 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 7.9% and improved 26.6% year over year.

IHS Markit’s INFO first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 71 cents beat the consensus mark by 1.4% and increased 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.12 billion, surpassing the consensus mark by 1% and increasing 3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Omnicom OMC reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share that beat the consensus mark by 16.7% and increased 11.8% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 3.6% and increased marginally year over year.

