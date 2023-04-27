Rollins (ROL) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Rollins said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $39.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.20%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 1.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.47%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rollins. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 5.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROL is 0.16%, a decrease of 14.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 232,771K shares. The put/call ratio of ROL is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.12% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rollins is 40.54. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.12% from its latest reported closing price of 39.32.

The projected annual revenue for Rollins is 2,916MM, an increase of 5.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 18,308K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,083K shares, representing a decrease of 9.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 30.65% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 12,732K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,606K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 14.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,227K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,358K shares, representing an increase of 10.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,873K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,975K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 2.36% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,298K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,686K shares, representing an increase of 9.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 7.19% over the last quarter.

Rollins Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations.

