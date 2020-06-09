Rollins (ROL) Boosts Presence in UK With Two Acquisitions

Rollins, Inc. ROL is strengthening its foothold in the UK market with the help of strategic acquisitions.

The company yesterday announced that its subsidiary, Rollins UK Holdings Ltd. ("Rollins UK") completed the purchase of two environment friendly companies during first-quarter 2020. These include Albany Environmental Services Ltd. and Van Vynck Environmental Services, which marked the company’s 6th and 7th acquisitions in the UK, so far. The financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

Notably, shares of the company have gained 34.4% so far this year, outperforming 11.3% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Expansion of Foothold in the UK Market

Based in central London, Albany Environmental Services uses footmen mainly for walking routes within London, leading to a minimal carbon footprint.

Essex-based Van Vynck Environmental Services is popular for their bird management program, which they do with the help of falconry. The company has been serving Essex and London for more than 25 years.

Considering their market reputation so far, both Albany and Van Vynck appear to be promising additions to Rollins in terms of geographical expansion as well as business improvement.

Notably, Tim Sheehan, director of operations for Rollins UK, stated, "With these latest acquisitions, we now cover all of southern and central England including central London and from Cornwall to Essex, right up to Milton Keynes."

Bottom Line

Acquisitions have been acting as a major growth catalyst in Rollins’ business strategy. With the help of strategic acquisitions, the company continues to expand its global brand recognition, geographical footprint and boost revenues. Notably, Rollins completed seven acquisitions during first-quarter 2020. It made 30 acquisitions in 2019, 38 in 2018 and 23 in 2017.

