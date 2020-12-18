Rollins (ROL) Appoints Patrick Gunning to Board of Directors

Rollins, Inc. ROL announced that Patrick Gunning has been appointed to its board of directors, succeeding retiring director, Jimmy Williams.

Gunning is a certified public accountant and is qualified as a financial expert for U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission public companies. His expertise covers the areas of technical accounting (U.S. GAAP), internal and external financial reporting, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets transactions, and Securities and Exchange Commission reporting, rules, and regulations.

He is widely experienced in accounting management and financial reporting, and has participated in several company board and audit committee meetings as external auditor or advisor.

He has 39 years of work experience with Ernst & YoungLLP (EY), wherein he held several leadership positions. Gunning retired from EY this year as a partner. Previously, he served as a partner and assurance division leader with Arthur Andersen LLP.

Rollins’ chief executive officer, Gary W. Rollins, stated that Gunning will bring strategic insights to the company.

Notably, Rollins’ shares have gained a massive 84.2% over the past year compared with the 65.3% rally of the industry it belongs to and 16.3% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Rollins currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector include Automatic Data Processing ADP, Gartner, Inc. IT and Insperity NSP, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Automatic Data Processing, Gartner and Insperity is 12%, 13.5% and 15%, respectively.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Gartner, Inc. (IT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Insperity, Inc. (NSP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Rollins, Inc. (ROL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.