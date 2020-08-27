Rollins (ROL) Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Rollins, Inc.ROL yesterday announced three major promotions. Gary W. Rollins has been promoted to the position of board chairman. John Wilson has been promoted from the position of president and chief operating officer (COO) to vice chairman. Jerry Gahlhoff has become the company’s president/COO.

Notably, shares of Rollins have gained 68.6% so far this year, outperforming 38.1% growth of the industry it belongs to. The company’s shares scaled a 52-week high of $56.14 in the trading session on Aug 26, before closing a tad lower at $55.91.

Wilson became part of Rollins in 1996, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Orkin. He became the president of Orkin in 2009. Prior to this, he had worked as a technician, sales inspector, branch manager, region manager, vice president and president of the Southeast Division. In his new role, Wilson will be assisting the company’s vital projects under the direction of Gary W. Rollins. He will also be engaged in training new generation of leaders.

Jerry Gahlhoff, who had joined Rollins in 2008 through the HomeTeam acquisition, has been supervising multiple areas of the company. Recently, he led the Rollins Specialty Brands team of HomeTeam, Clark, Northwest, Western Pest, Waltham Pest and OPC pest-control companies along with Rollins’ Human Resources department. This group of companies has shown marked improvement under Jerry Gahlhoff’s leadership.

Considering the work expertise achieved by both John Wilson and Jerry Gahlhoff in their tenures at Rollins so far, the latest promotions are expected to strengthen its executive leadership.

Notably, Gary W. Rollins,stated, "We are fortunate to have them assume a greater role in the direction and future of our company."

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Rollins currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are IQVIA Holdings IQV, ICF International ICFI and CoreLogic CLGX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for IQVIA Holdings, ICF International and CoreLogic is 9.8%, 10% and 12%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.