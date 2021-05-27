Rollins (ROL) Adds a New Member to Its Board of Directors

Rollins, Inc. ROL) recently announced that Gregory B. Morrison has joined the company’s board, effective Jun 1, 2021.

Morrison is the retired senior vice president and corporate chief information officer (“CIO”) of Cox Enterprises, Inc. During his 18-year tenure at Cox, Morrison used to handle management and operations of all technological information, including cybersecurity. He specializes in the production of large-scale business transformations and the development of key technological advances which help improve manual business processes. Earlier, he served as an executive vice president and chief operating officer of RealEstate.com. He has also held various executive positions in technology and business at Prudential Financial, Inc. from 1989 to 2000, which includes vice president and CIO.

At present, Morrison is on the corporate board of directors of Veritex Holdings and IEWC Global Solutions. Additionally, he serves on the Global Advisory Board of Tricentis, a software test automation company.

Considering his work expertise, Morrison’s appointment is expected to boost Rollins’ business operations and strengthen its competitive position against names like ABM Industries Incorporated ABM, Team, Inc. TISI and Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB.

Notably, Gary W. Rollins, chairman of the board, stated, "The Company is very fortunate to have Greg join our Board. We look forward to the knowledge and leadership that he will be bringing to our Company.”

