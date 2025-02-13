Rollins Q4 Revenues Beat Estimates and Increase Year Over Year

Rollins, Inc.’s ROL fourth-quarter 2024 earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, and revenues beat the same.

See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

Adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share met the consensus estimate and increased 9.5% year over year. Revenues of $832.2 million beat the consensus mark by 2% and improved 10.6% year over year. Organic revenues of $814 million increased 8.5% year over year. Rollins’ performance in the quarter was positively impacted by a healthy demand environment for its services.

Rollins, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rollins, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rollins, Inc. Quote

Rollins shares have risen 9.1% in the past year, underperforming the 17.1% rally of the industry.

ROL’s Fourth-Quarter Details

Residential revenues increased 8.4% year over year to $369.1 million but missed our estimate of $366.1 million. Commercial revenues rose 9.3% year over year to $280.5 million and surpassed our estimate of $269.5 million. Termite and ancillary revenues increased 14.2% year over year to $172.4 million and beat our estimate of $163.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $181 million increased 9% year over year. This compares to our expectation of an adjusted EBITDA of $184.1 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.8% decreased 20 basis points (bps) year over year compared with our expectation of an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.7%.

Rollins exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $89.6 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $103.8 million. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $395.3 million compared with $490.8 million at the end of the prior quarter.

The company generated $188.2 million in cash from operating activities in the quarter, and the capital expenditure was $4.2 million. Free cash flow came in at $184 million. The company paid dividends worth $80 million in the quarter.

Currently, Rollins carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot of ROL’s Peers

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, as earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

BR’s adjusted earnings of $1.6 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 12.2% and increased 69.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3% and rose 12.8% year over year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

ADP’s earnings per share of $2.4 beat the consensus estimate by 3.5% and increased 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and grew 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.