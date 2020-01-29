Rollins Q4 EPS Flat YoY, Revenue Up 13.8%; Increases Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $0.16, flat with prior year. The company noted that its fourth-quarter earnings per share was primarily impacted by increases in Casualty reserves of $0.01. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.17 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Fourth quarter revenues were $506.0 million, an increase of 13.8% over last year. Analysts expected revenue of $505.49 million, for the quarter.

Rollins increased its regular quarterly cash dividend to shareholders 14.3% to $0.12 per share.

