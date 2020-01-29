Markets
ROL

Rollins Q4 EPS Flat YoY, Revenue Up 13.8%; Increases Dividend - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $0.16, flat with prior year. The company noted that its fourth-quarter earnings per share was primarily impacted by increases in Casualty reserves of $0.01. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.17 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Fourth quarter revenues were $506.0 million, an increase of 13.8% over last year. Analysts expected revenue of $505.49 million, for the quarter.

Rollins increased its regular quarterly cash dividend to shareholders 14.3% to $0.12 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular