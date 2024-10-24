Rollins' Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Increase Year Over Year

Rollins, Inc. ROL reported mixed third-quarter 2024 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same.

See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

Adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share missed the consensus estimate by 3.3% but increased 3.6% year over year. Revenues of $916.3 million beat the consensus mark by a slight margin and improved 9% year over year. Organic revenues of $898.9 million increased 7.7% year over year. Rollins’ performance in the quarter was positively impacted by a healthy demand environment for its services.

Rollins’ shares have gained 45% in the past year, underperforming the 46% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Rollins, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rollins, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rollins, Inc. Quote

Quarter Details

Residential revenues increased 6.4% year over year to $428.3 million but missed our estimate of $432.7 million. Commercial revenues increased 9.4% year over year to $299.6 million and surpassed our estimate of $298.8 million. Termite and ancillary revenues increased 14.5% year over year to $177.7 million and beat our estimate of $162.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $219 million increased 5.5% year over year. This compares to our expectation of an adjusted EBITDA of $234.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 24% decreased 80 basis points (bps) year over year compared with our expectation of an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.9%.

Rollins exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $95.3 million compared with the prior quarter’s $106.7 million. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $445.2 million compared with $502 million at the end of the prior quarter.

The company generated $146.9 million in cash from operating activities in the quarter, and capital expenditure was $7.5 million. Free cash flow came in at $139.4 million. The company paid dividends worth $73 million in the quarter.

Currently, Rollins carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Omnicom OMC reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

OMC’s earnings of $2 per share beat the consensus estimate by 3.1% and increased 9.1% year over year. Total revenues of $3.9 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and increased 8.5% year over year.

Equifax EFX reported mixed third-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same.

EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.8 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and increasing by 5.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but increased 9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.