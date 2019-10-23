Rollins Q3 Adj. Profit Rises, Organic Revenue Growth At 6.4%; Shares Surge

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) reported that its third-quarter adjusted net income per share increased to $0.22 from $0.20, a year ago. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.19, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third-quarter revenues were $556.5 million, an increase of 14.1 percent over the prior year's third quarter revenue of $487.7 million. Analysts expected revenue of $547.88 million for the quarter.

Gary Rollins, CEO of Rollins, said: "We remain confident in our strategy and action plans, and are working hard to grow the business both organically and through strategic acquisition."

Shares of Rollins, Inc. were up more than 6% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

