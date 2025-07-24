Rollins Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates and Increase Year Over Year

Rollins, Inc. ROL reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2025 results.

Adjusted earnings of 30 cents per share beat the consensus estimate by 3.5% and increased 11% year over year. Revenues of $999.5 million topped the consensus mark by 2.1% and improved 12.1% year over year. Organic revenues of $956.9 million rose 7.3% year over year. Rollins’ performance in the quarter was positively impacted by a healthy demand environment for its services.

Rollins, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rollins, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rollins, Inc. Quote

Rollins shares have risen 23.5% in the past year, underperforming the 24.4% growth of the industry.

ROL’s Second-Quarter Details

Residential revenues increased 4.9% year over year to $428.5 million but missed our estimate of $431.6 million. Commercial revenues rose 11.4% year over year to $320.5 million and surpassed our estimate of $310.3 million. Termite and ancillary revenues increased 13.9% year over year to $211.9 million and beat our estimate of $211.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $231 million jumped 10% year over year. This compares to our expectation of adjusted EBITDA of $227.5 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.1% decreased 50 basis points (bps) year over year compared to our expectation of an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.6%.

Rollins exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $123.04 million compared with the fourth-quarter 2024 figure of $89.6 million. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $485.3 million compared with $395.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company generated $175.22 million in cash from operating activities in the quarter, and the capital expenditure was $7.08 million. Free cash flow came in at $168.01 million. ROL paid dividends worth $79 million in the quarter.

Currently, Rollins carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, and revenues missed the same.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.47 beat the consensus mark by 2.5% and rose 16% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $5.2 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but gained 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.4% and jumped 23% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2.2 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin but declined 19.8% year over year. Total revenues of $2.5 billion decreased 7.2% year over year but outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.