Rollins Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Rollins Inc. (ROL) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on July 29, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.rollins.com/investor-relations

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-407-9716 (US) or 1-201-493-6779 (International) with conference ID of 13705813.

A replay of the call by dialing 844-512-2921 (US) or 412-317-6671 (International), replay PIN number 13705813.

