Rollins Projects Low To Mid-single Digits Revenue Growth In Q2 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) said it expects revenue growth for the second quarter to reach low to mid-single digits over prior year revenues, while residential pest control revenues are anticipated to reach high single to low double digit growth year-on-year.

Eddie Northen, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer said: "There are still more unknowns than knowns for the future; however, for the second quarter we have seen strong improvement in our residential service line accompanied by appropriate cost containment for our revenue levels."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.