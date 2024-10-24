News & Insights

Rollins price target raised to $54 from $53 at Goldman Sachs

October 24, 2024 — 05:40 pm EDT

Goldman Sachs raised the firm’s price target on Rollins (ROL) to $54 from $53 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported mixed Q3 results, with revenue that exceeded expectations and consensus, mitigated by a margin and EPS shortfall, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added that Rollins is delivering healthy organic revenue growth coming at the high-end of management’s 7%-8% targeted growth range, despite a negative impact from Hurricane Helene during the last week of the quarter.

