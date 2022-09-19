Rollins' (NYSE:ROL) investors will be pleased with their respectable 90% return over the last five years

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, the Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) share price is up 79% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 48% (ignoring dividends).

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Rollins managed to grow its earnings per share at 13% a year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 12%. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:ROL Earnings Per Share Growth September 19th 2022

Dive deeper into Rollins' key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Rollins's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Rollins, it has a TSR of 90% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Rollins shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 2.9% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 17%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 14%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

