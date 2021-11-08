Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ROL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 125% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.86, the dividend yield is 2.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ROL was $35.86, representing a -16.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $43 and a 14.06% increase over the 52 week low of $31.44.

ROL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). ROL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.71. Zacks Investment Research reports ROL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.69%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ROL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ROL as a top-10 holding:

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (YPS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YPS with an increase of 6.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ROL at 0.68%.

