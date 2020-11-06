Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ROL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 162.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $63.29, the dividend yield is 1.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ROL was $63.29, representing a 1.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.43 and a 106.02% increase over the 52 week low of $30.72.

ROL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). ROL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.76. Zacks Investment Research reports ROL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.02%, compared to an industry average of 12.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ROL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ROL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ROL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL)

Reality Shares ETF Trust (LEAD)

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)

Reality Shares ETF Trust (DFND).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSL with an increase of 27.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ROL at 4.05%.

