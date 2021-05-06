Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ROL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.1, the dividend yield is .86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ROL was $37.1, representing a -13.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $43 and a 45.38% increase over the 52 week low of $25.52.

ROL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Dow Inc. (DOW). ROL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.63. Zacks Investment Research reports ROL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.37%, compared to an industry average of 15.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ROL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ROL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ROL as a top-10 holding:

ETF Series Solutions (RVRS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RVRS with an increase of 21.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ROL at 65%.

