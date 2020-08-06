Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ROL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -23.81% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $53.9, the dividend yield is .59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ROL was $53.9, representing a -0.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.33 and a 75.46% increase over the 52 week low of $30.72.

ROL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). ROL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.65. Zacks Investment Research reports ROL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.85%, compared to an industry average of -13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ROL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ROL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ROL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL)

Reality Shares ETF Trust (LEAD)

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD)

Reality Shares ETF Trust (DFND).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JSMD with an increase of 48.71% over the last 100 days. PSL has the highest percent weighting of ROL at 3.87%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.