Rollins, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $108.80 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $84.27 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $101.23 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $754.09 million from $661.39 million last year.

Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $108.80 Mln. vs. $84.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.22 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q4): $754.09 Mln vs. $661.39 Mln last year.

