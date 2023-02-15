Rollins, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $84.27 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $66.81 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $661.30 million from $600.34 million last year.

Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $84.27 Mln. vs. $66.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.17 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q4): $661.30 Mln vs. $600.34 Mln last year.

