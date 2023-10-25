Rollins, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $127.78 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $108.94 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $135.56 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $840.43 million from $729.70 million last year.

Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $127.78 Mln. vs. $108.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.26 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q3): $840.43 Mln vs. $729.70 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.