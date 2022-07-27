Rollins, Inc. Q2 Profit Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) announced earnings for second quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $100.30 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $98.85 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $100.30 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $714.05 million from $638.20 million last year.

Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $100.30 Mln. vs. $98.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.20 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.20 -Revenue (Q2): $714.05 Mln vs. $638.20 Mln last year.

