Rollins, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $110.14 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $101.62 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $114.06 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $820.75 million from $714.05 million last year.

Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $110.14 Mln. vs. $101.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.22 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q2): $820.75 Mln vs. $714.05 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.